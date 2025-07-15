Cram Fire Prompts Widespread Evacuations in Central Oregon

WILLOWDALE, Ore. — The Cram Fire, burning about 20 miles northeast of Madras, has expanded rapidly, consuming between 20,000 and 30,000 acres. On Tuesday afternoon, Oregon officials issued Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation orders as the fire became the largest wildfire in the state this season.

According to Central Oregon Fire Info, the fire is currently estimated at approximately 28,635 acres, though some sources have reported it at 20,000 acres. The rapid growth of the fire is attributed to mid-90s temperatures and strong winds.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Monday afternoon, allowing the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize additional resources to combat the fire. State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple stated, “The next 24 hours will be extremely challenging for this fire due to continued gusty winds and high temperatures.”

The fire began on Sunday on private land along Highway 97 near Willowdale, creating significant challenges for firefighters due to steep terrain. Fire crews worked overnight to establish fire lines in an effort to contain the wildfire.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more evacuation levels have been ordered by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, impacting additional areas surrounding Highway 97. Highway 97 was briefly closed, but has since reopened, with local authorities urging drivers to exercise caution due to heavy smoke.

Evacuation centers have been set up in Jefferson and Wasco counties at Jefferson County Middle School and Madras Middle School, respectively. Residents are advised to stay informed about evacuation levels and to prepare to act quickly if conditions change.

Authorities emphasize the importance of awareness during this critical time, reminding residents to monitor local media for updates and adhere to evacuation instructions for their safety.