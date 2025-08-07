Cramer Predicts Earnings Surge for Palantir and Other Major Stocks

NEW YORK, NY – Jim Cramer, host of CNBC‘s Mad Money, is keeping a close eye on upcoming earnings reports as the earnings season continues. He plans to focus on reports from major companies like Palantir and Berkshire Hathaway in the coming days.

On Monday, Cramer will analyze the earnings report from Palantir Technologies, a data analytics company he calls ‘the most controversial stock in the entire market.’ Cramer is optimistic, predicting it will be ‘a total blowout’ as the business appears to be thriving.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Cramer is also anticipating reports from DuPont, Caterpillar, Pfizer, and Marriott. He emphasized the importance of DuPont’s breakup strategy, stating that its individual parts may hold more value than the whole company. Cramer expects strong results from Caterpillar, benefitting from domestic infrastructure trends. He added that Pfizer needs to deliver ‘really dramatic’ results from its clinical trials due to growing investor concerns.

On Wednesday, Cramer will monitor earnings from Disney and McDonald's. He has noted that Disney shares have been rising, praising its diverse business segments. Cramer expressed confidence in McDonald’s performance, recommending it as a buy due to recent improvements.

Thursday will see earnings from Eli Lilly, which competes with Novo Nordisk in the GLP-1 drug market. Cramer is curious if Eli Lilly is gaining market share or if both companies have reached a peak in sales of their weight loss medications. Earnings from Warner Bros, MP Materials, and Wynn Resorts are also on Thursday’s agenda, with Cramer eager to learn how these companies are managing debt and strategic deals.

Finally, on Friday, Cramer is watching for earnings from another major company, although he cautioned about its weak prior quarter. He believes the competitive landscape makes it uncertain if the burger chain will deliver positive results.

As he continues to guide investors through this earnings season, Cramer encourages viewers to stay tuned for insights on market trends and individual stocks.