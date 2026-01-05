Crash Closes Northbound Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, Reopens After Hour

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The northbound span of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway was closed Monday afternoon due to a crash involving a truck and trailer. The incident was reported around 3 p.m. near mile marker 16.

Bridge General Manager Carlton Dufrechou stated that the span would likely remain closed until at least 4 p.m., but traffic began to build as authorities worked to clear the wreckage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the crash.

Dufrechou noted that the truck and trailer had overturned, which obstructed the roadway. The southbound span remained open during this time.

According to the Causeway Police, the crash involved two vehicles, and although both were damaged, no cars fell over the bridge. Officers were focused on removing the debris and restoring traffic flow.

The bridge reopened after 4 p.m. with heavy traffic still reported as vehicles resumed their travel. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes during the closure.