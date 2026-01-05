News
Crash Closes Northbound Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, Reopens After Hour
NEW ORLEANS, LA — The northbound span of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway was closed Monday afternoon due to a crash involving a truck and trailer. The incident was reported around 3 p.m. near mile marker 16.
Bridge General Manager Carlton Dufrechou stated that the span would likely remain closed until at least 4 p.m., but traffic began to build as authorities worked to clear the wreckage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the crash.
Dufrechou noted that the truck and trailer had overturned, which obstructed the roadway. The southbound span remained open during this time.
According to the Causeway Police, the crash involved two vehicles, and although both were damaged, no cars fell over the bridge. Officers were focused on removing the debris and restoring traffic flow.
The bridge reopened after 4 p.m. with heavy traffic still reported as vehicles resumed their travel. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes during the closure.
Recent Posts
- NBA Trade Buzz Intensifies Ahead of February Deadline
- Crash Closes Northbound Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, Reopens After Hour
- Rocky Beers Commits to Oklahoma from Colorado State
- Trae Young’s Future with Hawks in Jeopardy as Trade Rumors Heat Up
- Ronnie Radke Files Restraining Order Against Brittany Furlan Over Harassment Claims
- Chris Jericho Poised for WWE Return After AEW Exit
- Michigan State Spartans Overcome Slow Start to Beat Cornell
- Memphis Quarterback AJ Hill Transfers to Arkansas Following Coaching Change
- Alabama Linebacker Qua Russaw Enters Transfer Portal After Injury
- Oksana Baiul’s Ex-Husband Awarded Sole Custody of Their Daughter
- Óscar Burgos Responds to Death Rumors in Social Media Post
- NFL Playoffs Approach as Regular Season Ends
- Jaylen Mbakwe Enters NCAA Transfer Portal; Commits to Georgia Tech
- Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Family
- 2026 Promises a Fresh Wave of Music Releases
- Tatiana Schlossberg Remembered at Private Funeral in New York
- Hilton Opens Three New Hotels in Oman’s Barr Al Jissah
- CDC Reports Rising Flu Activity and Recommendations for Vaccination
- Leicester City Faces West Bromwich Albion in Championship Clash
- Nebraska Surges Up AP Poll Amid Michigan’s Dominance