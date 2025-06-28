Crawford and Alvarez Exchange Jabs Ahead of Anticipated Showdown

New York, NY – Terence “Bud” Crawford and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez are gearing up for a highly anticipated boxing match on September 13, 2025, for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight title. As part of their promotional activities, the two fighters have exchanged verbal barbs, raising the stakes for their upcoming clash.

Crawford, a former welterweight champion, has faced speculation about moving up to 168 pounds for this fight. He previously held titles at lightweight and junior welterweight, achieving undisputed status in both categories. Following a successful defense against Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, he has fought only once since, earning a narrow decision over Israil Madrimov at junior middleweight.

In May, Alvarez reclaimed the IBF title against William Scull, but his performance was criticized for a low punch output, leading some analysts to reassess Crawford’s chances in the upcoming bout. During a recent episode of “The G.O.A.T.S Podcast,” hosted by Tom Brady and Shaquille O’Neal, Alvarez questioned Crawford’s history of elite competition.

“If you look at his career, mention one elite fighter,” Alvarez challenged. In response, Crawford cited his victory over Viktor Postol in 2016, the first defeat of Postol’s career. “So Postol wasn’t elite?” Crawford replied. Alvarez dismissed the name, asserting that elite fighters are different than good fighters.

Alvarez’s remarks continued to emphasize the difference between champions and elite fighters, suggesting that Crawford has not faced competition on Alvarez’s level. “We’re going to find out. I hope your uncle Turki Alalshikh paid you enough money because it’s going to be the last, that’s for sure,” he warned.

Alalshikh, a prominent figure in boxing today, has introduced a knockout bonus to motivate the fighters for a more exciting bout, following concerns over the uninteresting nature of recent fights.

At a press conference on Monday, Crawford vowed to adopt an aggressive approach in the ring. “The only running that I’m going to be doing is running upside his head,” he said confidently, implying that he plans to take the fight to Alvarez.