Sports
Crawford Prepares for Fight of the Century Against Álvarez
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Undefeated champion Terence Crawford is making media appearances ahead of his anticipated fight against Canelo Álvarez at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 13.
Crawford has already traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, New York, and Las Vegas to promote the mega-fight. He recently visited the Rich Eisen Show in Los Angeles, taking a break from training to discuss the upcoming match.
“I went for both nights [of WrestleMania 41] and it was great to visualize myself fighting in that arena,” Crawford said.
Former WWE champion Seth Rollins filled in for Eisen during the segment and discussed their shared experience in the fight world. Crawford has trained at altitude in Colorado Springs, emphasizing its importance for cardio preparation.
“We already had our first workout of the day. It’s all about working, recovering, eating, and resting,” Crawford said.
Despite maintaining an undefeated record for nearly 20 years, Crawford considers himself the underdog. “I could be the favorite, but in my mind, I’m the underdog,” he mentioned, highlighting his mental focus heading into the fight.
This bout is significant as it marks Crawford’s debut in a higher weight class, where he sees potential benefits. “I think it will benefit me come fight night,” Crawford noted.
Crawford remains humble regarding his legacy, stating, “No, not the greatest of all time. That’s Muhammad Ali’s spot,” while expressing confidence in his current status in the sport.
He began boxing at age seven, inspired by a gym owner in his neighborhood. “The rest is history,” Crawford said about his journey into boxing.
On the prospect of facing Álvarez, Crawford confidently declared, “A victory,” is what he anticipates for fight night.
Recent Posts
- John Parry Scores First Hole-in-One at The Open Championship
- Newcastle United to Face Celtic with 10,000 Fans in Attendance
- Barcelona Negotiates Loan Deal for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford
- Water Main Break Closes York Road in Hunt Valley
- Scheffler Reflects on Winning Amid Open Championship Pressure
- 2025 Tour de France: Stage 11 Preview and Ben Healy’s New Bike
- House Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Cut to Public Broadcasting and Foreign Aid
- Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg Enjoy Day on Amalfi Coast
- LIV Golf Sends 19 Players to 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush
- Surprise Concert at Faneuil Hall by Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett
- Predictions for Semifinals at WTA Hamburg Open This Saturday
- DAZN Users Warned About VPN Issues
- Milwaukee Night Market Canceled, Rescheduled for October 1
- Tommy Fleetwood Faces Caddie Blunder at Open Championship
- Five-way Tie for Lead at 2025 Open Championship’s First Round
- Top High School Guard Jason Crowe Commits to Missouri Basketball
- Yellowstone Wildlife Not Migrating Amid Viral Claims, Officials Say
- Evenepoel Struggles Early in Tourmalet on Tour de France Stage 14
- Manchester United Faces Leeds United in Preseason Friendly in Sweden
- CaaStle Founder Christine Hunsicker Arrested on Fraud Charges