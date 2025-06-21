Crawford Promises No Weight Restrictions for Canelo Fight

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Terence Crawford confirmed he will face Canelo Alvarez on September 13 without any weight restrictions. In a press conference on Friday, Crawford emphasized, “I want him at his best, no excuses,” regarding the absence of catchweight and rehydration clauses.

Crawford, who boasts a record of 41-0 with 31 knockouts, is moving up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Though Crawford is the smaller fighter, he stated his desire for an even playing field.

“I don’t want no reasons why he don’t feel good or anything. I want him at his best,” Crawford added. The Nebraska native revealed that he has a 3½-inch reach advantage and a half-inch height advantage, putting him in a position to capitalize on speed against Alvarez.

Alvarez, who holds a record of 63-2-2 with 39 KOs, is three years younger than Crawford but has fought 26 more matches, experiencing 275 more rounds in the ring. The issue of weight restrictions has previously impacted fights significantly, such as Ryan Garcia’s unfulfilled weight clause leading to a loss against Gervonta Davis.

Historically, Alvarez has faced weight clauses himself. In 2013, during his first career loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., the fight was held at a catchweight of 152 pounds, limiting Alvarez’s advantage on fight night.

Looking ahead, Crawford aims for a decisive performance. “No rematch clause is in place, and I didn’t push for one,” he explained, trying to keep focus on winning the match.

Meanwhile, Alvarez expressed excitement about the upcoming fight, moving on from his recent disappointing victory over William Scull. He stated his anticipation for a thrilling fight, echoing sentiments calling for more engaging bouts in boxing.

Alvarez emphasized, “People want to see good fights. If the other fighter comes to run on the night, it’s deceptional.” The boxing world now watches closely as both fighters gear up for this highly-anticipated showdown.