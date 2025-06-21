Sports
Crawford Promises No Weight Restrictions for Canelo Fight
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Terence Crawford confirmed he will face Canelo Alvarez on September 13 without any weight restrictions. In a press conference on Friday, Crawford emphasized, “I want him at his best, no excuses,” regarding the absence of catchweight and rehydration clauses.
Crawford, who boasts a record of 41-0 with 31 knockouts, is moving up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Though Crawford is the smaller fighter, he stated his desire for an even playing field.
“I don’t want no reasons why he don’t feel good or anything. I want him at his best,” Crawford added. The Nebraska native revealed that he has a 3½-inch reach advantage and a half-inch height advantage, putting him in a position to capitalize on speed against Alvarez.
Alvarez, who holds a record of 63-2-2 with 39 KOs, is three years younger than Crawford but has fought 26 more matches, experiencing 275 more rounds in the ring. The issue of weight restrictions has previously impacted fights significantly, such as Ryan Garcia’s unfulfilled weight clause leading to a loss against Gervonta Davis.
Historically, Alvarez has faced weight clauses himself. In 2013, during his first career loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., the fight was held at a catchweight of 152 pounds, limiting Alvarez’s advantage on fight night.
Looking ahead, Crawford aims for a decisive performance. “No rematch clause is in place, and I didn’t push for one,” he explained, trying to keep focus on winning the match.
Meanwhile, Alvarez expressed excitement about the upcoming fight, moving on from his recent disappointing victory over William Scull. He stated his anticipation for a thrilling fight, echoing sentiments calling for more engaging bouts in boxing.
Alvarez emphasized, “People want to see good fights. If the other fighter comes to run on the night, it’s deceptional.” The boxing world now watches closely as both fighters gear up for this highly-anticipated showdown.
Recent Posts
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option