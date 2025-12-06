News
CreateOn Recalls Pip-Cubes Over Magnet Ingestion Risks
WHEELING, Illinois — CreateOn is recalling approximately 9,400 of its Crayola-branded Pip-Cubes due to a serious risk of injury or death from potential magnet ingestion. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on December 4, 2025, alerting consumers to stop using the magnetic building cubes immediately.
The recalled Pip-Cubes have magnets that can become loose if the seams separate, posing an ingestion hazard for children. When swallowed, the powerful magnets can attract to each other or to metal objects, leading to dangerous blockages, perforations, and even blood poisoning, which could be fatal.
CreateOn Pip-Cubes come in two styles: Bold Colors and Glitter, sold in sets of 24 and 27 cubes. The Bold Colors include red, green, blue, and yellow, while the Glitter cubes feature purple, pink, blue, and green with glitter accents. Each cube is imprinted with the name “Crayola” on the left side.
Consumers should check the bottom of the product packaging for the model and UPC numbers for the recalled cubes. The product was sold between May and July 2025 at retailers like Michael’s Stores and online at Michaels.com and Amazon.com. The 24-piece sets were priced at about $20, and the 27-piece sets at around $35.
CreateOn, based in Wheeling, Illinois, has urged customers to take the recalled Pip-Cubes away from children and to contact them for a replacement. The company will provide a prepaid label for returning the recalled cubes.
No injuries have been reported related to the recall, but CreateOn is committed to consumer safety. “At CreateOn, safety is our top priority,” the company stated, expressing apologies for the inconvenience and a promise to resolve the issue transparently.
