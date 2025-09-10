2025 Creative Arts Emmys Celebrate Winners from SNL50 to Barack Obama

LOS ANGELES, CA — The second night of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys took place on September 7, celebrating achievements in variety, nonfiction, and reality programming. The ceremony awarded numerous artists, including Jimmy Kimmel, who won Best Game Show Host for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Among the evening’s top winners was “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” which claimed eight awards, including Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. Alan Cumming received his second consecutive Emmy for Best Reality Host for “The Traitors.”

Former President Barack Obama won his third Emmy for Best Narrator for the documentary series “Our Oceans.” Additionally, the documentary “Pee-wee As Himself” was recognized with a win for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

Other notable award recipients included the program “Love on the Spectrum,” which won Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, and “Queer Eye,” awarded for Best Structured Reality Program. The evening also highlighted several presenters, such as Jennifer Affleck and Jordan Klepper.

The Creative Arts Emmys, held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, will not be televised live; an edited presentation is set to air on September 13 at 8 p.m. PT on FXX.

This part of the Emmys precedes the main Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony scheduled for September 14, where more awards will be distributed.