Entertainment
2025 Creative Arts Emmys Celebrate Winners from SNL50 to Barack Obama
LOS ANGELES, CA — The second night of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys took place on September 7, celebrating achievements in variety, nonfiction, and reality programming. The ceremony awarded numerous artists, including Jimmy Kimmel, who won Best Game Show Host for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”
Among the evening’s top winners was “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” which claimed eight awards, including Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. Alan Cumming received his second consecutive Emmy for Best Reality Host for “The Traitors.”
Former President Barack Obama won his third Emmy for Best Narrator for the documentary series “Our Oceans.” Additionally, the documentary “Pee-wee As Himself” was recognized with a win for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special.
Other notable award recipients included the program “Love on the Spectrum,” which won Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, and “Queer Eye,” awarded for Best Structured Reality Program. The evening also highlighted several presenters, such as Jennifer Affleck and Jordan Klepper.
The Creative Arts Emmys, held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, will not be televised live; an edited presentation is set to air on September 13 at 8 p.m. PT on FXX.
This part of the Emmys precedes the main Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony scheduled for September 14, where more awards will be distributed.
Recent Posts
- Rockies Suffer Another Loss to Dodgers in 7-2 Matchup
- Mariners Defeat Cardinals 5-3 in Tight Game
- Mariners rally past Cardinals in exciting 5-3 victory
- Yankees Face Tough Odds in AL East Title Chase
- Brian Luce to Host New One Chicago Podcast Launching This Month
- Elsbeth Season 2 Retires Tired Joke, Season 3 Promises Fresh Comedy
- Julio Rodríguez’s Catch Highlights Mariners’ Win Over Cardinals
- Freight Market Faces Uncertainty as Capacity Issues Persist
- Gas Tanker Explosion Kills Three and Injures 70 in Mexico City
- Dylan Beavers: The Orioles’ Potential Leadoff Solution
- Mariners Aim for Sweep Against Cardinals at Home
- Operation Apagão Uncovers Major Tax Fraud in São Paulo
- Ken Griffin’s Warning Signals Wall Street’s Growing Frustration with Trump
- Pirates Face Orioles in MLB Showdown at Camden Yards
- Excitement Builds for Possible Subway World Series This Fall
- Phillies Defeat Mets 9-3; Schwarber Hits 50th Home Run
- Blue Jays Rally for Thrilling 10-Inning Win Over Astros
- Phillies Update: Wheeler’s Surgery Date Still Uncertain
- Tennessee Volleyball Hosts Georgia Tech in Showdown at the Net
- Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas Fired Amid Family Feud