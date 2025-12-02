Creator Jacob Tierney Addresses Actors’ Sexuality in ‘Heated Rivalry’

LOS ANGELES, California — Jacob Tierney, the creator of HBO’s new series “Heated Rivalry,” discussed the casting choices for his queer sports drama during a recent interview. He emphasized that the real-life sexualities of stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are not important to the story.

Tierney stated, “I don’t think there’s any reason to get into that stuff” when asked about the actors’ personal lives. He explained that in casting, such questions are often illegal. Instead, he focused on their enthusiasm and ability to engage with the material. “What you have to gauge is somebody’s enthusiasm and willingness to do the work,” he said.

In “Heated Rivalry,” Williams plays Shane Hollander and Storrie portrays Ilya Rozanov, two rival hockey players who develop a romance. Tierney praised the chemistry between the two actors, noting that they approached their roles with dedication and authenticity. “They came into this being like, ‘Yeah, we’re here to do this, and we are here to make this story feel authentic,’” he added.

Williams also commented on his audition experience with Storrie, recalling the strong connection they formed. “I read with one other possible Ilya, and it was good. But something about Connor felt realer than what I thought it could possibly be,” he said.

Storrie shared his perspective on the chemistry between the two. “It felt very obvious to me the moment that I read with Hudson that we were making the same TV show,” he noted. Tierney remarked that their audition was so compelling it made casting decisions clear: “Flush the rest of it down the toilet,” he recalled thinking.

Since its premiere, “Heated Rivalry” has attracted significant attention, with viewers captivated by its passionate narrative and nuanced characters. The series streams on HBO Max, with new episodes releasing every Friday.