Entertainment
Creator Jenny Han Updates Fans on Movie Adaptation of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
LOS ANGELES, CA – Jenny Han, the creator of the popular series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ announced that she has completed the script for the upcoming movie adaptation. During a recent panel discussion, she clarified that while the script is done, filming has not yet started.
Han shared that many fans hoped the film would be released this Christmas, but she confirmed, “Unfortunately, not happening, not possible.” She attributed the delay to the production schedule of the series, which wrapped filming its third season just before the premiere on Amazon Prime.
The anticipated film will continue the story of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. Han hinted at significant developments for Belly, stating, “There is another big milestone for Belly.” The creator mentioned during her appearance on a podcast, “We’ll continue along with that journey,” though she did not reveal specific details.
Lola Tung, who plays Belly, and Christopher Briney, who portrays Conrad, both expressed enthusiasm about the future of their characters. “I’m sure Jenny has a great—she apparently has a first draft,” Tung said. Briney added humorously, “Thank god I’m not in the writer’s room, because I would write in some dumb s–t.”
In a statement about the upcoming film, Han noted that it is meant to explore deeper aspects of Belly’s journey. “Expanding on Belly’s time away was essential for her character arc,” she explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Her experience living in Paris will significantly influence the narrative.
Prime Video has also expressed excitement about the project. Courtenay Valenti and Vernon Sanders from Amazon MGM Studios remarked, “The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere… We couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.” Fans eagerly await further updates as production details unfold.
