Creators of ‘Smiling Friends’ Discuss Third Season Finale and Future Plans

LOS ANGELES, CA — The animated series “Smiling Friends” aired its third-season finale on Sunday, highlighting the mysterious character Glep. Co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel expressed their excitement about the show’s growing success and its renewed commitment for additional seasons by Adult Swim.

Since its debut in 2022, “Smiling Friends” has captivated audiences with its humor and unique characters, including co-workers Charlie, voiced by Hadel, and Pim, voiced by Cusack. The show focuses on their efforts to spread joy, resonating with fans and leading to its status as a surprise hit.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cusack and Hadel reflected on the show’s development, noting how the contrasting rhythms of earlier seasons informed the current one. Hadel shared that the finale felt like an appropriate time to delve into Glep’s backstory, stating, “Three seasons in feels about right to explain what one of the main characters does.” He added, “It just felt like a good time to answer.”

The creators revealed that they had considered other flashbacks for Glep’s character but found that they didn’t capture the essence they sought. “A big chunk of the episode is just flashbacks, but that works well because it’s funny, it’s unique, and it keeps it from being a serious lore episode,” Cusack noted.

Their creative process appears to thrive on spontaneity. Cusack explained, “We’ve finally gotten to the point where it’s coming out more naturally. Scripts can flow out easier.” He emphasized the importance of keeping the writing fun and lighthearted, which was echoed by Hadel, who mentioned that season three balanced plot-driven narrative with improv moments.

Amidst their success, the creators addressed fan reactions to their work. Hadel commented on social media discussions regarding one episode, saying, “That cracked me up when I saw that trending on Twitter. It was a dumb moment. But I actually loved that it became a controversy because it was funny.”

They also discussed the show’s approach to politics and how real-world events sometimes influence their storytelling. Hadel mentioned that while real events impact their writing, they aim to keep the show apolitical, stating, “We don’t want to be one of those shows that chooses sides or endorses someone.”

The duo hinted at their willingness to end the series thoughtfully. Cusack stated, “We pretty much can guarantee it’s not going to go on as much as these other shows,” while Hadel added that they anticipate wrapping things up after season five.

As they look ahead, Cusack and Hadel remain dedicated to maintaining the spirit and humor that define “Smiling Friends.” With two more seasons confirmed, fans eagerly await what the creative team will dream up next.