Creighton Bluejays Aim for Fourth Consecutive Win Against Butler Bulldogs

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University will host Butler University at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. CST. Both teams are looking to solidify their standings in the BIG EAST Conference as the Bluejays seek their fourth consecutive win while the Bulldogs aim to recover from recent losses.

The Bluejays are riding a three-game winning streak, having posted impressive wins against Xavier (98-57), Marquette (84-63), and Utah Tech (92-69). Currently, Creighton stands at 8-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Their scoring average this season is 78.5 points per game, with a shooting percentage of 46.5 from the field. Six of Creighton’s top seven scorers this season are newcomers, led by several key players.

“We need to maintain our intensity and capitalize on our recent success,” said head coach Greg McDermott. “Butler is a tough opponent, and we need to be ready for a challenge.”

Meanwhile, Butler comes into the game with a record of 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the BIG EAST. The Bulldogs have seen significant success this season, including wins against South Carolina and Virginia. Their leading scorer, Michael Ajayi, averages 16.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, making him a crucial player to watch on the court.

“We need to control the boards and limit their opportunities if we want to come out on top,” said Butler’s head coach Thad Matta. “Creighton has proven they can score in bunches, so defense will be key for us.”

This matchup is part of a long-standing rivalry, with Creighton holding a 20-12 overall record against Butler. Notably, the home team has triumphed in 12 of the last 16 encounters not staged at neutral sites.

Fans can view the game live on FS1, with radio broadcast coverage available via KOZN and KOOO. Updates and live stats will also be accessible online, offering immediate access to game developments.

As the teams prepare for the contest, both coaches express optimism regarding their squads. Tuesday’s game promises to be an exciting showcase of collegiate basketball.