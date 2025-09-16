Sports
Creighton Volleyball Match Against Nebraska Sells Out Ahead of Challenge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – No. 18 Creighton volleyball’s highly anticipated match against top-ranked Nebraska is officially sold out, as announced by the school on Monday. The match is set for Tuesday night at the CHI Health Center and is expected to attract a capacity crowd of 17,352.
If all ticket holders attend, the Bluejays could reclaim the NCAA record for the largest regular-season, volleyball-only indoor crowd, currently held by a 2023 matchup in Milwaukee where Marquette hosted Wisconsin with an attendance of 17,037.
Parking lots at the arena will open at 3:30 p.m. CT, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Fans are advised to plan ahead and arrive early, due to substantial road construction near the venue that may cause delays.
The Bluejays, with a season record of 5-4, will return to the CHI Health Center for their first home match this season. Recent upgrades include a new Taraflex court at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Nebraska, currently holding an unbeaten record of 8-0, has maintained the No. 1 position in the AVCA poll for four consecutive weeks, making this matchup particularly crucial for both teams.
