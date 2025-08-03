Cricket Tribute at The Oval for Graham Thorpe on His Birthday

London, England – Players and fans wore headbands in tribute to former England batter Graham Thorpe during a thrilling match between England and India at The Kia Oval on Friday morning. The game was marked by the unique sound of groans from the crowd as they witnessed an intense moment on screen involving England’s Ben Duckett.

Duckett was hit on a sensitive part of his anatomy by a delivery from India’s Akash Deep. The pain caused a delay in play as Duckett regained his composure. Despite the incident, Duckett remained aggressive at the crease, narrowly dodging an lbw review and managing some enthusiastic shots during the over.

The previous evening, England received disappointing news about Chris Woakes, who suffered a complicated shoulder dislocation that will keep him out for several months, sidelining him from the upcoming Ashes series in Australia. Woakes, at 36, is the oldest member of the England squad, and this injury is significant as he has encountered multiple complications in past injuries.

In honor of Thorpe, on what would have been his 56th birthday, many fans wore white headbands sold in support of the mental health charity Mind. Thorpe, who played for Surrey and England, took his own life nearly a year ago after a long battle with mental health issues.

Thorpe is remembered for a remarkable 124-run innings against South Africa in 2003 at The Oval, which he called the finest of his career. The crowd gave him a warm welcome back multiple times when he returned to play after an extended absence.

The match continued with high emotion, merging moments of breathtaking cricket with the remembrance of experiences shared by players past and present. Friday’s game saw moments of tension and camaraderie, illustrated when Deep dismissed Duckett and shared a few words in a somewhat friendly yet competitive manner.

England entered the match needing a victory to secure a series win, but India showed great resilience. At the close of play, India finished with 75 runs for 2 wickets, leading England by 52 runs. The game showcased a mix of phenomenal performances and emotional tributes, reflecting the complexities of cricket and its impact on mental health.