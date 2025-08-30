Crimson Tide Welcomes Ryan Grubb Back to Alabama’s Coaching Staff

Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Alabama‘s football team is making headlines with the return of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who reunites with head coach Kalen DeBoer after his brief stint in the NFL. This marks Grubb’s third opportunity to join the Crimson Tide, following previous attempts before he opted to stay with his mentor, DeBoer, at Washington.

Grubb and DeBoer previously led one of the most prolific offenses in college football, propelling Washington to the national title game after the team significantly improved from a 4-8 record to a top-ranking offense in just two years. The Tide offense stumbled at times last season, averaging only 28 points in SEC play compared to 41 in previous years. “You just know Ryan’s gonna bring his best every single day,” DeBoer told The Athletic. “Having the entire offensive staff back and bringing him on top of that is exciting.”

Grubb inherits a talented offensive line and an array of wide receivers, including sophomore Ryan Williams. Junior quarterback Ty Simpson, who showed promise during spring practices, has secured the starting quarterback position after an impressive camp. “He caught up to the curriculum. You could see he’s getting a grasp of it,” Grubb remarked on Simpson’s progress.

This spring, Grubb led sessions aimed at enhancing football IQ among players and focusing on situational strategies, a method he adopted during his time in the NFL. Alabama quarterbacks threw minimal interceptions throughout practices, with Simpson throwing just one. “It’s fun watching Nick Sheridan and Grubb work together with the quarterbacks,” DeBoer noted, praising their collaboration and commitment to improving play.

As the 2025 season approaches, several changes are also unfolding in the college football landscape, particularly at Iowa State, where coach Matt Campbell has faced speculation about his future. Campbell, the winningest coach in Iowa State history, has been connected with NFL teams in the past and may find future opportunities beyond college football.

The competition for coaching positions is expected to be intense this season, especially with the rapidly evolving landscape of college sports and the impact of transfers and name, image, and likeness rights. Meanwhile, former Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson and ex-Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald are also eyeing potential returns to coaching, with Fitzgerald recently dismissed from his role amidst a hazing investigation.

As the college football calendar heats up, all eyes will be on Grubb’s performance with Alabama, Campbell’s steady leadership at Iowa State, and the many shifts occurring within the coaching ranks. The 2025 season promises to be an exciting one for fans and players alike.