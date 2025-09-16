LONDON, England — Cristhian Mosquera has emerged as a surprising standout for Arsenal this season. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who joined from Valencia during the summer transfer window, is making his mark with impressive performances.

Before the international break, Mosquera started in the lineup against Nottingham Forest, where he displayed remarkable skill on the pitch. His defensive contributions were pivotal, helping to thwart Nottingham Forest’s attacking attempts.

“He has a level of composure similar to William Saliba,” a source close to the team noted. Mosquera’s ability to clean up defensive challenges has garnered him praise from fans, who feel reassured by his presence on the field.

Despite being just four years younger than Jakub Kiwior, Mosquera is quickly proving to be a more reliable choice for the Gunners. Kiwior, while talented, has yet to reach the same level of performance as Mosquera.

“The team is in a better place with Mosquera,” said an Arsenal supporter. “His confidence has really shone through, and he’s a safe bet in the starting lineup.”

While Arsenal fans eagerly await the return of Saliba, many are excited to see how Mosquera will fit into the squad. Coach Mikel Arteta appreciates the competition within the team, as fresh talent pushes seasoned players to excel.

However, concerns remain about Kiwior’s future at the club. Speculation suggests that his potential return from loan may not lead to the desired impact, especially with Mosquera’s current form raising expectations.

Fans and analysts alike now turn their attention to upcoming matches, eager to see how Mosquera continues to develop as Arsenal’s promising young defender.