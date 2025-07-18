Sports
Cristian Prepares for Quarterfinals at UniCredit Iași Open
Iași, Romania — Jaqueline Cristian, 27, the second seed at the UniCredit Iași Open and ranked 51th in the WTA, showcased both intense competition and moments of relaxation on Thursday as she prepared for her quarterfinal match against Jana Fett, 28, who is ranked 151st.
Cristian’s journey at the tournament began on Tuesday, where she played for one hour and 33 minutes in the first round, defeating Daria Lodikova with scores of 6-1, 6-4. Despite the match being televised for 93 minutes, Cristian’s day extended far beyond that.
Arriving at the Ciric Sports Base around 11 a.m., she left well after 8 p.m. What she accomplished in those hours became a perfect example of the daily routine of a professional tennis player. “The first day at the Iași Open, when I played at 4:30 p.m., is a good illustration. We arrived at 11:45, settled in, and took our time. We started warming up around 11:15, and by noon I was on the court hitting for half an hour,” she explained.
Following her warm-up, Cristian took time to change and eat before spending time discussing strategy with her team. “I prefer to talk about the match just before it starts. I don’t like discussing it the night before; it stresses me out,” she added. After her discussions, Cristian prepares her rackets and ensures she stays hydrated. “It’s important to drink and stay hydrated before the match, especially if it’s hot,” she stated. Each player has their own drinking routine.
Before hitting the court again for a final warm-up at 4 p.m., Cristian likes to observe the match preceding hers. “I enjoy hitting the ball briefly before my match starts,” she explained.
When asked about whether her routine helps alleviate stress, Cristian said, “Overall, this routine keeps me present and helps me focus before the match. However, some days are more stressful than others.” She recognizes the importance of open communication with her team, particularly during tense moments.
Cristian noted the individuality of players’ routines: “Some girls hit for just 15 minutes before a match, while others do not hit at all. Everyone has their unique way of preparing.”
She also shared how her routine has remained consistent over the years, emphasizing the need for organization and calmness: “I always try to manage my time well to avoid unnecessary stress.” On the court, she acknowledges the presence of thoughts and emotions that influence her performance: “There are days when I feel more emotional, while other days things feel easier.”
Following the quarterfinal match against Fett, Cristian will look to continue her journey in the tournament and reflect on the careful balance of preparation and competition that defines her life as a professional athlete.
