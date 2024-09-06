Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves 900 Career Goals

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a significant milestone in his career by scoring his 900th goal. This remarkable achievement took place during Portugal‘s UEFA Nations League group stage match against Croatia in Lisbon.

In the 34th minute of the first half, Ronaldo scored the historic goal by tapping in a volley from a cross delivered by Nuno Mendes, which helped Portugal secure a 2-1 victory over Croatia. Upon scoring, an emotional Ronaldo celebrated by holding out his arms and dropping to the ground in joy.

This goal marks Ronaldo’s 131st goal for the Portuguese national team, extending his record for the most international goals in men’s football history. With 769 goals scored in club football, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first men’s player ever to score 900 goals in official matches.

Following the match, Ronaldo expressed how much the milestone means to him, stating, ‘It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number, because as I continue to play, it would happen naturally.’

The 39-year-old Ronaldo is also known for being the first men’s player to score 800 goals for club and country, and his illustrious career includes the record for the most goals in the UEFA Champions League, with 141 goals.

Longtime rival Lionel Messi follows in second place with 842 total goals, while Brazilian legend Pelé stands third with 765 goals. Ronaldo’s latest achievement adds to an already decorated career.

Ronaldo began his professional career with Sporting CP and later joined Manchester United in 2003. His move to Real Madrid in 2009 further solidified his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time, where he scored an impressive 450 goals in 438 matches.

In recent conversations, Ronaldo has indicated that he is now aiming for the next milestone of reaching 1,000 career goals, emphasizing the importance of avoiding injuries as he continues his career.