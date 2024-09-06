Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Historic 900 Goals Milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned Portuguese footballer, has achieved a remarkable career milestone by becoming the first player in history to score 900 goals in competitive football, combining both club and international performances. This historic achievement was reached during Portugal‘s 2-1 Nations League victory against Croatia on September 5.
While Ronaldo’s journey to this milestone has been illustrious, it began in October 2002 when he scored his first professional goal for Sporting CP against Moreirense. Over the years, he has showcased his talent across various top clubs, amassing significant goals that reflect his dedication and prowess in the sport.
Ronaldo reached the 100-goal mark while playing for Manchester United in January 2008, where he was instrumental in winning his first Ballon d'Or and UEFA Champions League title. His remarkable scoring rate continued after his transfer to Real Madrid in 2009, where he scored an astounding 450 goals over 438 appearances.
Noteworthy milestones in Ronaldo’s career include his 400th goal for Real Madrid in January 2014, as well as reaching the 600 and 700 goals during key matches in the UEFA Champions League finals and international fixtures, respectively. He also etched his name in history by being the first to reach 800 goals in December 2021.
At the age of 39, Ronaldo continues to play actively, currently competing for Al-Nassr, where his scoring prowess remains evident. With 131 international goals for Portugal, he is the all-time leading international male goalscorer and has expressed his ambition to reach the extraordinary target of 1,000 career goals.
Ronaldo’s journey through football has not only been marked by his prolific goal-scoring but also by his emotional connection to the sport, as evidenced by his heartfelt celebrations, including his tears of joy after scoring his 900th goal.
