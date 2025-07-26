Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives in Austria with Increased Security for Pre-Season Training

Salzburg, Austria

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to begin pre-season training with Al Nassr in Austria, accompanied by an impressive security detail of 16 bodyguards. The team arrived on July 24, 2025, ahead of their training camp, which is expected to last about a month.

Ronaldo’s arrival has sparked excitement among local fans, who are eager to catch a glimpse of the global phenomenon. However, Al Nassr has enacted stringent security measures to ensure the team’s focus during training. Local sports media outlet Kooora reported on the club’s efforts to maintain a distraction-free environment.

Although Ronaldo is not yet at camp, Al Nassr is prepared for his presence. The club has closed all training sessions to the public and media to prevent any potential disturbances. Given Ronaldo’s popularity, the decision underscores the necessary precautions to manage crowds.

Since joining Al Nassr in early 2023, Ronaldo has made an indelible impact on the team, netting 99 goals and providing 19 assists in 111 appearances. Despite this individual success, he has won only one title, the Arab Club Champions Cup, in August 2023.

In April 2025, following personal safety concerns that led to police intervention, Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, opted for a new security team led by Portuguese expert Claudio Miguel Vaz. Their move to a luxury apartment in Riyadh further emphasizes their commitment to safety, equipped with rigorous surveillance systems.

Al Nassr will kick off their season with the Super Cup semifinal against Al Ittihad on August 19.