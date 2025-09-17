Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bold Claim to Teammate Revealed

Manchester, England — Before Cristiano Ronaldo became a worldwide football sensation and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, he made a memorable promise to his Manchester United teammate, Edwin van der Sar. The now-retired Dutch goalkeeper recounted this moment while reflecting on Ronaldo’s early days at Old Trafford.

Van der Sar recalls Ronaldo as a hungry young player who boldly declared he would become the best player in the world. This confidence set the tone for Ronaldo’s illustrious career, which has seen him dominate in leagues across Europe.

In a related story, Spanish footballer Aymeric Laporte has shared his own struggles while leaving Al-Nassr. The defender explained that the Saudi club’s financial demands nearly derailed his effort to return to Athletic Club in Spain. He described feeling “in the middle of nowhere” during the prolonged negotiations.

Despite the chaos of his departure, Laporte emphasized that returning to Bilbao was always his main goal. His determination highlights the strong connection many players have to their roots, even when faced with challenging decisions abroad.

The contrasting stories of Ronaldo and Laporte underscore the complexities and aspirations of professional athletes at different stages of their careers.