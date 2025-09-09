Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Portugal Against Hungary in World Cup Qualifier

Budapest, Hungary — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to impress as he leads Portugal in their World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Hungary on Tuesday at Puskás Aréna. Ronaldo recently scored two goals against Armenia, extending his international tally to 140.

Portugal kicked off their qualifying campaign with a decisive 5-0 victory over Armenia, with João Félix also scoring twice. The match marked a strong start for Portugal in Group F as they aim for automatic qualification to the World Cup next summer.

Hungary, on the other hand, is seeking its first win in the qualifiers after a disappointing draw with the Republic of Ireland. Despite recent struggles, Hungary is determined to put up a fight against Portugal, which has historically dominated their matchups, winning 10 of the last 14 encounters.

The Hungarian coach, Marco Rossi, is focused on leading a revitalized team inspired by young star Dominik Szoboszlai. However, Hungary’s efforts may be hampered by the absence of suspended key players.

Fans eager to catch the action can watch the game on various platforms. In the U.S., it will be available on fuboTV and the Fubo Sports Network. In the UK, viewers can tune in via Amazon Prime Video, while Canadian fans can watch through DAZN.

As Portugal prepares for this crucial qualifier, they aim to solidify their position atop Group F. Should they secure a win, they will move four points clear of their competitors, setting up a commanding early lead in the group.