Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out as Al Nassr Prepares for AFC Champions League Match

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Al Nassr begins its AFC Champions League Two campaign this Wednesday with a home match against Istiklol of Tajikistan. However, Cristiano Ronaldo, the team’s biggest star, will not feature in the starting lineup.

Head coach Jorge Jesus has left Ronaldo out of the squad for this opening match of the season, according to a report by Al-Riyadiyah. While there has been no official explanation, the report suggests that Ronaldo has been given a rest after starting the season strongly.

During the 2025-26 season, Ronaldo has featured in four matches, including two in the Saudi Super Cup and two in the Saudi Pro League. His last appearance came in a 2-0 victory over Al Kholood on Sunday, where he played the full match.

With Ronaldo absent, the center forward role will be taken by Haroune Camara, who joined Al Nassr just days prior from Al Shabab and has yet to make his official debut. Camara was on the bench against Al Kholood but didn’t play.

Al Nassr’s starting lineup for the match against Istiklol includes Bento; Sultan, Amri, Iñigo Martinez, Saad; Khaibary, Angelo; Joao Felix, Wesley, Ghareeb; and Camara. The match is highly anticipated as Al Nassr aims to build on its earlier successes and strengthen its position in both domestic and continental competitions.

In related news, Ronaldo recently praised his teammates and thanked fans for their support following their win over Al Kholood, where his leadership was vital, even though he did not score. His influence extends beyond goals, with his experience lifting team morale.

As Al Nassr prepares for the continental challenge ahead, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if Ronaldo returns for the match, potentially seeking his first goal in Asia this season.