Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Al Nassr Deal Worth Record $676 Million

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on June 26, 2025, that is valued at $676 million over two years, making it the most lucrative sports contract in history.

Ronaldo’s new deal surpasses his previous contract that paid him $200 million annually after he joined Al Nassr in January 2023. His basic salary under the new agreement is $670,000 per day, totaling approximately $4.67 million per week or $245 million per year.

In addition to his salary, Ronaldo has been awarded a 15% stake in Al Nassr, estimated to be worth $45 million, contributing to the club’s total valuation of around $300 million, according to the Daily Mail.

The 40-year-old striker also received a $34 million signing bonus, which increases to $52 million if he fulfills the contract until its conclusion. Ronaldo’s contract includes performance-based bonuses, which offer $110,000 per goal and $55,000 per assist, both of which will rise by 20% in the second year.

If Al Nassr wins the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo stands to earn an additional $11 million, and being the league’s top scorer could net him another $5.5 million. Moreover, should Al Nassr win the AFC Champions League Elite, Ronaldo will receive $9 million, although the club will only compete in the AFC Champions League Two during the 2025-2026 season.

Al Nassr will cover Ronaldo’s travel costs, including providing him with a private jet valued at $4.5 million. The club is also set to secure advertising contracts with Asian firms, potentially yielding another $83 million for him.

The total potential earnings for Ronaldo under this contract can reach as high as $676 million. This figure does not include the expenses for his 16 full-time staff members, which cost an estimated $1.9 million annually.

Owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages assets over $900 billion, Al Nassr is known for investing heavily in football. The ownership group is concerned about the possibility of Ronaldo leaving Saudi Arabia after his current contract expires at the end of the month.

Al Nassr officially announced the contract extension shortly after firing coach Stefano Pioli and CEO Majed Al-Jamaan, creating uncertainty around the club’s future leadership.