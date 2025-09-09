Cristiano Ronaldo Poised for U.S. Return in March 2026 Match

NEW YORK, NY — Cristiano Ronaldo may play in the United States for the first time in more than a decade. The U.S. men's national soccer team (USMNT) is in advanced discussions to host an exhibition match against Portugal in March 2026.

Sources familiar with the talks, who requested anonymity, indicate that the USMNT is also looking to face Belgium in the same month. Although the location for the matches is not finalized, NFL-sized venues, such as the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, are under consideration for the Portugal matchup.

As the host country for the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT does not need to qualify for the tournament. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is eager to face teams from various confederations to prepare his squad, especially after a recent 2-0 loss to South Korea. The USMNT will play Japan on Tuesday and face Ecuador, Australia, Paraguay, and Uruguay in the coming months.

Portugal, currently among FIFA‘s top 10 teams, will also play against Mexico at Azteca Stadium during the same March window. This potential match would mark Ronaldo’s first appearance in the U.S. since August 2, 2014, when he played for Real Madrid against Manchester United in front of over 109,000 fans at Michigan Stadium.

Ronaldo remains a vital part of the Portugal national team. He scored twice in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win against Armenia last Saturday. Seeking to reunite its fan base, USMNT hopes for strong ticket sales as Ronaldo’s return may spark interest.

The potential friendlies hinge on both Portugal and Belgium qualifying for the 2026 tournament without needing to contest European playoffs. As of now, 17 nations have secured a place in next summer’s World Cup.