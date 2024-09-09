Cristiano Ronaldo Secures Last-Minute Victory for Portugal Against Scotland

In a thrilling UEFA Nations League match held in Lisbon, Portugal‘s Cristiano Ronaldo secured a late victory for his team against Scotland with a dramatic goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Scotland stunned the home crowd at the Estadio do SL Benfica by taking the lead in the seventh minute, with Scott McTominay heading the opener following a dangerous cross from Kenny McLean.

However, Portugal responded strongly and leveled the score in the second half. Bruno Fernandes scored a remarkable goal from 20 yards out in the 54th minute, capitalizing on an assist from Rafael Leao.

Despite a spirited performance from Scotland, which saw them create several chances, the match turned again in favor of the Portuguese. Ronaldo, who entered the game as a substitute, made his presence known by hitting the post twice before finally finding the back of the net in the 88th minute, converting a cross from Nuno Mendes.

This match marked the third consecutive game in which Scotland conceded a late goal, adding to their frustrations in the tournament. Scotland Coach Steve Clarke‘s tactics included a back four formation due to the absence of Kieran Tierney, and the team showed moments of resilience throughout the match.