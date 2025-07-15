Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Sparks Debate Over Lamine Yamal’s Talent

Madrid, Spain – Social media is buzzing after Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. made remarks about Lamine Yamal’s football skills during a live stream on July 14, 2025. The comment sparked a heated debate regarding comparisons between the two young footballers.

During the stream with streamer 2xRakai, Cristiano Jr. was asked his opinion about claims that 16-year-old Lamine Yamal is currently a better player than his father, Cristiano Ronaldo. The streamer asserted, “Right now, Lamine Yamal is a better footballer than Ronaldo,” which prompted a noteworthy reply from Ronaldo Jr.

“Right now? Yes, but Lamine hasn’t won anything yet,” Cristiano Jr. replied, surprising both his online friends and the viewers of the live broadcast. This statement ignited discussions throughout social media, with supporters divided over the two players.

Many defenders of Ronaldo Jr. pointed out Lamine’s relative achievements compared to those of his father, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. Comments included claims that Lamine has won the same number of leagues and Euro Cups as Ronaldo, though critics pointed out he has not yet matched all of Ronaldo’s records.

At the age of 18, Yamal has already had notable achievements, including winning the Euro Cup with Spain in 2024 and a domestic treble in the 2024/25 season with FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has a long history of remarkable accolades in his football career.

The debate continues, highlighting the excitement around emerging talent in football and the legacy of established superstars.