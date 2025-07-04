Cristina Bucsa Upsets Seeded Player to Reach Wimbledon Third Round

WIMBLEDON, Great Britain — Cristina Bucsa transformed her Wimbledon experience from a last-minute scramble into a stunning victory on Wednesday, defeating No. 22 seed and 2024 semifinalist Donna Vekic 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the third round for the first time in her career.

In 2019, Bucsa made her Wimbledon debut without proper shoes, having received a pair of glasses instead of the anticipated grass-court footwear. Undeterred, she bought golf shoes and managed to win her opening match. Today, she faced Vekic with a much better preparation, having partnered with the Singapore-based brand Country Club by Dasha.

“Everything was flowing,” Bucsa said after hitting 21 winners compared to Vekic’s 13. The victory marks her sixth win over a Top 30 player.

Bucsa’s journey into professional tennis has been shaped by her father’s influence. Ion Bucsa, a former Moldovan biathlete, introduced her to sports as a child, placing various objects before her to encourage her to choose tennis. They trained in Torrelavega, Spain, where water and mountain sports dominate, rather than traditional tennis hubs.

Previously, Bucsa struggled to gain sponsorships, purchasing her equipment off the shelf. This collaboration with Country Club by Dasha signifies a turning point in her career.

“I met Dasha last year in Hong Kong — she’s a lovely person,” Bucsa noted. “The brand is very cool and elegant.”

Cristina Bucsa now looks forward to her next match against Solana Sierra, with a chance to make her Grand Slam fourth-round debut on the line.