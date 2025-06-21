Politics
Cristina Fernández de Kirchner Sentenced to House Arrest for Corruption
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A federal court in Argentina has ruled that former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner will serve her six-year prison sentence for corruption under house arrest. The decision came on Tuesday, with the court citing her age—72 years—and safety concerns stemming from a previous assassination attempt as reasons for the ruling.
The court stated that Fernández must begin her sentence at her apartment in Buenos Aires, where she lives with her daughter and granddaughter. She will be subject to electronic monitoring and must remain at the registered address except for approved exceptions.
The court’s ruling was prompted by concerns that prison conditions would pose a risk to Fernández’s safety. In 2022, an assailant attempted to assassinate her, which the court referenced in its decision.
Fernández was convicted in 2022 for directing public works contracts to Lazaro Baez, a close associate, resulting in costs 20% higher than standard rates. This conviction also included a lifetime ban from holding public office, a ruling confirmed by Argentina’s Supreme Court last week.
Supporters of Fernández gathered in Buenos Aires to protest the ruling, with chants claiming political retribution. Many believe that her legal woes are part of a political vendetta against her and the Peronist movement she represents.
The former president, who held office from 2007 to 2015, has faced multiple corruption allegations throughout her political career. Despite these charges, Fernández maintains significant support, particularly among working-class voters who benefited from her social programs during her administration.
Fernández’s case represents a significant moment in Argentine politics, marking the downfall of one of the country’s most prominent political figures. Her political influence remains palpable despite her legal battles, particularly within the Peronist party in opposition to the current presidency of Javier Milei.
