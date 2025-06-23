Cristina Saralegui Returns to TV with Exclusive Karol G Interview

Miami, FL – Cristina Saralegui returns to television on June 23, 2025, with a special episode of her iconic show, El Show de Cristina, on Univision. This marks her first appearance in over a decade and features Colombian singer Karol G as the exclusive guest.

The special episode is significant as it will be Karol G’s first interview regarding her latest album, ‘Tropicoqueta‘. Fans can expect insights into the album’s production and a look into the key decisions shaping her career.

Karol G, who grew up watching Saralegui’s show, chose her as the first journalist to discuss her album. She expressed that being interviewed by Saralegui was a childhood dream come true. The interview will also delve into personal topics, including how Karol G has faced challenges in her life and her vision for the future.

El Show de Cristina featuring Karol G is scheduled to air at 7 PM ET/6 PM CT on Univision, with a parallel streaming on ViX. The anticipation for this historic comeback is palpable among fans.

Following a painful departure from Univision 16 years ago, Saralegui’s return is not only a personal milestone but also a powerful moment in television history. Her firing in 2009 was abrupt and left her in a deep depression. Reflecting on her past, Saralegui stated, “I was let go two years before my planned retirement.”

She emphasized her concern for the 30 employees who relied on her show. Despite receiving offers for specials post-firing, Saralegui turned them down, viewing the dismissal as a breach of respect. In a podcast with Don Francisco, she expressed the pain of not being able to properly announce her departure to her team.

Throughout the years, Saralegui has criticized the industry’s trend of favoring younger, less costly talent over seasoned professionals. She argued that such practices undermine quality for short-term savings. Her return promises not only a reunion with fans but also a poignant examination of her legacy and insights into the evolution of the television industry.