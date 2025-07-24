Sports
Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
Philadelphia, PA — Cristopher Sánchez displayed an outstanding performance on July 22, 2025, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. Sánchez threw a complete game, striking out 12 Red Sox hitters while allowing just four hits and one earned run.
From the outset, Sánchez was in control. He retired the first nine batters he faced and kept Boston’s potent lineup off balance with his sinker and changeup combination. His only hiccup came in the fourth inning when Rob Refsnyder connected for a solo home run.
“He was incredible tonight,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “Sánchez showed why he’s one of the best pitchers in the league right now.”
The Phillies provided early run support, scoring two runs in the first inning thanks to a hit-and-run single by Bryce Harper and an error stemming from interference on Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez. Max Kepler and Kyle Schwarber added home runs in the second inning to extend the lead to 4-0.
Despite the cushion, Sánchez was relentless on the mound, striking out three batters in the sixth inning and finishing with a total of 106 pitches. “I felt good out there,” Sánchez stated. “I just focused on executing my pitches and trusting my defense.”
Rookie pitcher Orion Kerkering was warming up in the bullpen as Sánchez completed the eighth inning, but Thomson decided to let Sánchez finish the game. He struck out Romy Gonzalez to wrap up the night.
The Phillies’ offense did not produce any runs after the second inning, but Sánchez’s performance was more than enough to secure the win. With this victory, Sánchez’s recent form places him as a strong contender for the Cy Young award.
Sánchez is currently one of only three pitchers this season to maintain an undefeated record with an ERA below 1.50. The Phillies will look to secure a series sweep against the Red Sox in the next game, with Jesús Luzardo scheduled to take the mound.
