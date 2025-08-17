Critical Condition for Baby After Deadly Car Crash in UAE

AL DHANNAH, UAE — A four-month-old baby is in critical condition following a car crash that killed his parents early Thursday morning. The baby, Syed Umar, suffered severe brain injuries and is currently on a ventilator, according to his uncle Syed Mateen.

Syed’s parents, Syed Waheed and Sana Beeghum, were traveling from Abu Dhabi to Ruwais when the accident occurred around 3 a.m. Their three children were also hospitalized with various injuries.

“Right now, he is breathing because of the ventilator,” said Mateen. “Doctors have told us that if he is taken off the ventilator, his heart will likely cease to beat; they have said he is almost fully brain dead.”

Two of the couple’s daughters, eight-year-old Sidrah Mohammed and one-year-old Sadiya Mirha, underwent surgeries for their injuries and are recovering in the hospital. They are expected to be discharged early next week.

Mateen shared that the family is still discussing future plans for the girls’ education. “Their father always wanted his daughters to become pediatricians,” he said. “We are considering whether to continue their education here in the UAE or return to our hometown in Hyderabad.”

He also mentioned that the children have not been informed of their parents’ deaths. “We have told them that they are busy. Sidrah keeps asking to speak to her mom and dad, and I keep postponing it,” he added.

Mateen, 25, has been actively involved in hospital duties and has dealt with paperwork since the accident. Earlier this week, he returned from Hyderabad with his mother and sister to attend to family needs. “Waheed’s company has been supportive during this trying time,” he said.

“We have had no time to grieve; our focus is on caring for the girls,” he continued. “The little one is not even two years old, and we want to ensure they both recover well.”