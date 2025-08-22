Critical Role Announces Campaign 4 Set in Aramán

Los Angeles, CA – Critical Role is set to transition from its beloved Exandria universe to the newly created world of Aramán in its upcoming Campaign 4 for the tabletop role-playing series.

Scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, Campaign 4 will feature familiar faces including Game Master Matthew Mercer and Critical Role founders Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. New cast members joining this season are Luis Carazo, Robbie Daymond, Aabria Iyengar, Whitney Moore, and Alex Ward.

According to Critical Role, the campaign will utilize the Dungeons & Dragons 2024 rules and incorporate unique “homebrew” elements crafted by Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins from Critical Role’s Darrington Press. Notably, this will be the first campaign to adopt a West Marches-style structure.

The initial four episodes will serve as an Overture, introducing all 13 cast members through intertwining scenes. Following that, the story will split into three smaller groups called the Soldiers, Schemers, and Seekers, each maintaining overarching themes throughout the campaign.

The episodes will be available for streaming on Critical Role’s platform Beacon.tv and on its YouTube and Twitch channels. After the premiere, the video on demand (VOD) will be accessible the following Monday, with podcast episodes released in two parts after that.

Marisha Ray emphasized the commitment to choosing a game system that supports the narrative, stating, “We have always held strong to the belief that we should use the system that best supports the story we want to tell.” She expressed excitement about the upcoming exploration of Daggerheart and Dungeons and Dragons.

A teaser video detailing Critical Role’s Campaign 4 is available for viewing.