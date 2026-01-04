Critics Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: ‘Sinners’ Leads with Michael B. Jordan

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Critics Choice Awards have announced their 2026 nominations, with Ryan Coogler‘s new film ‘Sinners’ leading the pack. Michael B. Jordan received a Best Actor nomination for his dual role as charismatic twins Smoke and Stack.

The nominations were revealed on January 4, setting the stage for a competitive awards season. Jordan expressed gratitude for his opportunity, stating, “I’m just thankful. This moment is right there at the top.” He spoke at the Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television in December.

This year marks Coogler’s fifth collaboration with Jordan, although their project ‘Sinners’ is not the highest-grossing film they’ve created together. That title still goes to ‘Black Panther,’ which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. However, Coogler described ‘Sinners’—a unique narrative set in the segregated South of 1932—as their most creatively satisfying work yet.

‘Sinners’ integrates genres, intertwining themes of horror and social commentary. It follows Smoke and Stack as they return to Mississippi to establish a nightclub after a stint with the Chicago mob. The characters were written specifically for Jordan by Coogler.

Jordan recounted his initial nerves about playing twins: “It was equal parts nervous and excited. I’ve learned to trust Ryan. When he says, ‘Hey, yo, I wrote this for you,’ how can you not respond as an artist?” His extensive career, which spans over a decade, has prepared him for such a challenging role.

Reflecting on his early days, Jordan noted how roles from shows like ‘The Wire’ opened doors for him, while ‘The Creed’ films solidified his status in Hollywood. He credited the hard work and discipline he developed while filming for AMC as instrumental in his career trajectory.

As the awards season progresses, anticipation grows around the performances in ‘Sinners.’ According to Coogler, Jordan’s portrayal is so profound that they will continue challenging each other creatively in future collaborations. “When the script supervisor walks up to him and says, ‘Hey, for the next movie, you’re playing triplets,’” Coogler joked about the potential future challenges for Jordan.

The nominations for Critics Choice Awards highlight Jordan’s impressive contributions to film and his dynamic partnership with Coogler, setting the stage for a spectacular celebration in the weeks to come.