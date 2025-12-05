2026 Critics Choice Awards Nominees Unveiled: Major Films in Spotlight

(Los Angeles, CA – December 5, 2025) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) revealed the nominees for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards today during a live broadcast on E! and USA Network. The ceremony will take place on January 4, 2026, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with Chelsea Handler hosting the gala airing from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

This year, the CCA has introduced four new award categories: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound. Leading the film nominations is “Sinners,” which garnered an impressive total of 17 nominations, including Best Picture and individual nods for stars Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku.

Following closely behind is “One Battle After Another” with 14 nominations. Both films are praised for their storytelling and performances, with Ryan Coogler recognized in categories for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Meanwhile, the film “Adolescence” leads the television nominees with six nods, among which is Best Limited Series.

CCA CEO Joey Berlin expressed excitement about the upcoming ceremony. “We are thrilled to kick off awards season, bringing together stars from TV, film, and streaming,” he said. The Critics Choice Awards traditionally precede the Oscars, often serving as a predictor for Academy Award nominations.

Fans can expect star-studded appearances during the live telecast, showcasing some of the year’s biggest names. For continuous updates, viewers are encouraged to follow the Critics Choice Awards on social media using the hashtag #CriticsChoiceAwards.