Critics Divided Over New Animated Smurfs Movie Release

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The latest installment in the animated Smurfs franchise is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025, with an all-star voice cast featuring Rihanna, James Corden, and John Goodman. The film follows Smurfette as she leads her friends on a mission to rescue Papa Smurf, who has been kidnapped by evil wizards.

Critics are mixed about the film’s direction. Tim Grierson, a senior U.S. critic for Screen International, expressed disappointment, stating, “This movie is not funny. It’s not clever. When it tries to be emotional, it fails in that regard as well.” Grierson noted that the franchise tries too hard to seem ‘cool and irreverent,’ which detracts from its authenticity.

Katie Walsh from the Tribune News Service felt intrigued by the film’s unusual plot twists, commenting, “It kept me a little bit engaged because I was like, ‘What is going on?’” She pointed out the odd sequence where the Smurfs visit various locations, including Paris and Australia, delivering some unexpected surprises.

The film is directed by Chris Miller, known for his work on animated films like “Shrek the Third” and “Puss in Boots.” Critics have noted the 2D/3D animation style feels jarring and cheap, especially during moments when the characters interact with the live-action world.

Rihanna voices Smurfette and contributes original songs to the soundtrack. Walsh hinted at the soundtrack’s allure, saying, “Few celebrity voice actors here make much of an impression, save for the unmistakable drawl of Natasha Lyonne.”

While some viewers may look forward to the revival of the Smurfs on the big screen, others are less enthusiastic. A less favorable reception is indicated as audiences prepare for the film’s release.