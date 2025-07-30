DUBLIN, Ireland — The highly anticipated reboot of The Naked Gun series hits Irish cinemas this Friday, starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. Critics have been overwhelmingly positive, calling the film a “fall-out-of-your-seat-and-roll-on-the-floor hilarious” experience.

Neeson portrays Det. Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original character played by Leslie Nielsen. In this revival, Drebin Jr. is tasked with upholding his father’s legacy while battling a mysterious plutocrat, Richard Cane, played by one of the new additions to the cast, and solving a murder linked to a high-tech electric car.

The film, produced by Seth MacFarlane, features absurd gags, including nods to pop culture staples like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and O.J. Simpson, earning comparisons to 80s action films. Neeson, known for his serious roles, showcases his comedic talent which has impressed both audiences and reviewers alike.

Paul Walter Hauser joins Neeson as his partner, Capt. Ed Hocken Jr., echoing the dynamics of the original films. Critics noted Neeson’s ability to capture the deadpan essence that Leslie Nielsen made famous, while also injecting his own style into the character.

Fans of the franchise can expect an unexpected romantic twist, as Drebin Jr. develops a relationship with Beth, a true-crime novelist played by Anderson. The chemistry between Neeson and Anderson has sparked rumors of real-life interest between the two.

Reviewers have also expressed that while the movie might not be groundbreaking, its purpose is to deliver laughs, making it a delightful, albeit disposable, addition to the family-friendly comedy genre. Some reviews emphasize the film’s entertaining chaotic moments that recall the original series’ humor.

“See it with the biggest audience you can find,” said one critic. “It might just heal you. It might just heal the world.”