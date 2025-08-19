Critics Roast And Just Like That Finale, Leaving Fans Disappointed

NEW YORK, NY — Sarah Jessica Parker‘s final performance as Carrie Bradshaw in HBO Max’s “And Just Like That” aired Thursday night, receiving widespread criticism for its lackluster conclusion. The series, a reboot of the iconic “Sex and the City,” wrapped up its third season with an episode titled “Party of One,” but many fans found the ending disappointing and underwhelming.

Throughout the episode, Carrie struggles with the reality of potentially being single for the rest of her life following the death of Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth. Critics noted that the dialogue felt forced, and Carrie often found herself surrounded by a cast of new, unlikable characters.

“It’s an episode that doesn’t feel like a finale, much less a series finale,” wrote Mae Abdulbaki from Screen Rant. The criticism was echoed by Lauren Sarner from the New York Post, who described one scene involving an overflowing toilet as “a little too on the nose” for a show that began as a fun exploration of female empowerment.

In a shocking turn of events, Carrie questions her love for Mr. Big, asking whether he was a mistake. This revelation left many fans feeling insulted by the show’s writing. The emotional weight of Carrie’s journey appears to be overshadowed by what some described as cringe-worthy moments in the final episode.

Fans expressed their disappointment that both Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) were absent for much of the episode, leaving Carrie to navigate her loneliness in the company of strangers. “For a show that’s long insisted that all you really need are your best girlfriends, it’s disappointing that Carrie spends practically the entire episode in the company of strangers,” noted Patrick Ryan from USA Today.

The episode concludes with Carrie determining that being alone isn’t a tragedy but simply a fact of life, a sentiment that struck many viewers as bleak. She changes the epilogue of her book to read, “The woman realized she was not alone – she was on her own,” signaling a potentially sad acceptance of her fate.

As the reboot ends, many fans reflect on how the series failed to live up to the legacy of its predecessor, ultimately leaving several storylines unresolved or unfulfilling. The review has become a talking point among viewers, many feeling the series deviated from the values that made them love the original.