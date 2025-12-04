Critics Slam Meghan Markle’s Holiday Special Amid Controversial Reviews

LONDON, England — Critics have not held back on reviewing the latest episode of Meghan Markle‘s Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration,” which premiered on December 3. The holiday special has drawn mixed reactions, with many reviewers issuing scathing remarks about its content and presentation.

The show opens with Markle seemingly skipping through a Christmas tree farm, enthusiastically discussing holiday traditions. She decorates a tree, expressing joy in creating a space that embodies her family’s story. Her festive spirit is evident as she fills an Advent calendar with heartfelt notes intended for her children.

Notable moments include Markle preparing food alongside guests, such as restaurateur Will Guidara, where she presents dishes that sparked debate among viewers. The New York Times described her food as looking like “animal droppings,” a remark that resonated with the show’s critics.

The holiday special features several guests, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, who pointedly expressed a desire to return home, seemingly overwhelmed by the atmosphere. Another guest, Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio, presented his family’s traditional festive salad, which Prince Harry reportedly dislikes.

As Markle promotes holiday bonding and food traditions, many reviews highlight a lack of authenticity and relatable moments. The Guardian advised British viewers to take precautions before viewing, and the Telegraph commented on her attempts to connect with the audience, calling the experience both “mad and sad.”

Despite the negative critiques, Markle shares insights into her family’s celebrations, emphasizing the importance of connection through traditions like pulling Christmas crackers, which she states are an essential part of the UK holiday experience. She even prepares personalised gifts for her family members, showcasing a glimpse into her holiday spirit.

The episode coincided with the King and Queen hosting a state visit in Germany and has been criticized as self-indulgent and cringeworthy. The Daily Mail remarked on the awkwardness in Markle’s interactions with guests.

As the special comes to a close, it remains evident that while Markle aims to spread holiday cheer, the reception reflects a stark contrast to her intentions.