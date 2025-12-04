Entertainment
Critics Slam Meghan Markle’s Holiday Special Amid Controversial Reviews
LONDON, England — Critics have not held back on reviewing the latest episode of Meghan Markle‘s Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration,” which premiered on December 3. The holiday special has drawn mixed reactions, with many reviewers issuing scathing remarks about its content and presentation.
The show opens with Markle seemingly skipping through a Christmas tree farm, enthusiastically discussing holiday traditions. She decorates a tree, expressing joy in creating a space that embodies her family’s story. Her festive spirit is evident as she fills an Advent calendar with heartfelt notes intended for her children.
Notable moments include Markle preparing food alongside guests, such as restaurateur Will Guidara, where she presents dishes that sparked debate among viewers. The New York Times described her food as looking like “animal droppings,” a remark that resonated with the show’s critics.
The holiday special features several guests, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, who pointedly expressed a desire to return home, seemingly overwhelmed by the atmosphere. Another guest, Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio, presented his family’s traditional festive salad, which Prince Harry reportedly dislikes.
As Markle promotes holiday bonding and food traditions, many reviews highlight a lack of authenticity and relatable moments. The Guardian advised British viewers to take precautions before viewing, and the Telegraph commented on her attempts to connect with the audience, calling the experience both “mad and sad.”
Despite the negative critiques, Markle shares insights into her family’s celebrations, emphasizing the importance of connection through traditions like pulling Christmas crackers, which she states are an essential part of the UK holiday experience. She even prepares personalised gifts for her family members, showcasing a glimpse into her holiday spirit.
The episode coincided with the King and Queen hosting a state visit in Germany and has been criticized as self-indulgent and cringeworthy. The Daily Mail remarked on the awkwardness in Markle’s interactions with guests.
As the special comes to a close, it remains evident that while Markle aims to spread holiday cheer, the reception reflects a stark contrast to her intentions.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown