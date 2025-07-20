Entertainment
Critics Weigh In on ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot
LOS ANGELES, CA — Almost 30 years after the original was released, the legacy sequel, I Know What You Did Last Summer, hits theaters on July 18, 2025. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, this film brings back familiar faces alongside a new cast of characters facing a vengeful Fisherman.
The movie is receiving mixed reviews from critics. Some praise its humor and nostalgic elements, while others criticize its lack of originality. One critic noted, ‘As a sequel nearly three decades in the making, it surpasses all expectations and completely nails the balance of nostalgia.’
However, not all feedback has been positive. Another reviewer described it as ‘a predictable and vibeless summer horror film’ that fails to evoke genuine scares. They added, ‘As a slasher film? Yeah, sure, it’s fine. But as an addition to the franchise? Divas, we are UP!’
Viewers can anticipate a higher body count and more explicit gore compared to the original. Critics noted that Robinson’s version pushes an R-rating and features gruesome scenes that elevate the horror, though it struggles to maintain engaging scares.
While some laud the film’s meta-humor and callbacks to the original, others feel it fails to introduce new ideas. ‘There are no interesting new themes added to the equation, which is particularly disappointing,’ one critic pointed out.
Madelyn Cline has garnered attention for her performance, described as captivating and humorous. However, the script’s reliance on predictable tropes and character archetypes has drawn criticism. The ensemble cast does not seem to spark the same chemistry that made the original memorable.
With a runtime of 111 minutes, some feel the film’s pacing and editing hinder its overall effectiveness. One reviewer remarked, ‘The story feels long and boring,’ while others echoed concerns about the film’s inconsistent tone throughout its runtime.
Despite the mixed reception, excitement continues to build as fans look forward to seeing how the new installment pays tribute to the classic. The film is expected to offer both thrills and laughs, keeping horror enthusiasts engaged until the very end.
