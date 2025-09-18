Entertainment
Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs
LOS ANGELES, California — Cro-Mags frontman Harley Flanagan has expressed frustration over major bands’ reluctance to invite his group on tour despite acknowledging their influence on the hardcore punk scene. In a recent social media post, Flanagan appreciated the shout-outs he has received but called for more tangible support.
The iconic punk band, known for its energetic performances since 1981, has not toured alongside these well-known acts. Flanagan stated, “To all the famous bands that have been giving me love all these years and thanking me for the inspiration, etc., how about giving me a gig opening up for your bands instead of giving me love when nobody’s looking? Thank you.”
In the comments of his post, Flanagan named specific artists and expressed his discontent. He wrote, “It would be nice if somebody gave us a gig instead lol. I’ve been working hard since the 80s, how about a hand up instead of love when no one’s looking? I’m good enough to inspire you just not good enough to open up for you??”
Despite the current lack of major tours, Cro-Mags have been active, participating in various shows leading up to the finale at Brooklyn’s CBGB Fest on September 26.
