Croatia Hosts Montenegro in UEFA World Cup Qualifier Showdown

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia will face Montenegro on September 8 in a crucial UEFA World Cup qualifying match. Both teams need points to enhance their chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Croatia has had a strong start, winning all three of its qualifying matches against Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands. They currently sit with nine points and can challenge for the top spot in their group with a win against Montenegro.

Montenegro, on the other hand, had a promising beginning but has since struggled. They registered two victories but suffered two losses, including two defeats against the Czech Republic. With only six points, Montenegro needs a win to improve their standings in the group.

Croatia’s success can be attributed to standout players like Andrej Kramaric, who has scored five goals in three games. Conversely, Montenegro will look to veteran striker Stevan Jovetic, who has one goal in four games.

The match is the first-ever meeting between these two teams in World Cup qualifiers. The venue for this clash is Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, which has a capacity of 24,851 and has hosted significant matches in the past.

Kickoff is slated for 15:45 local time, and fans can watch the game on Disney+ in various regions, including Latin America and parts of Europe. As the game approaches, excitement is building among fans eager to see who will take a vital step toward securing a spot in the World Cup.