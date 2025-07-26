Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime

La Crosse, Wisconsin — A once-celebrated crocheting prodigy has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a minor. Jonah Larson, 17, was taken into custody on Wednesday after authorities accused him of having sex with someone under the age of 16 using force and for false imprisonment, according to online jail records.

Larson gained national fame at the age of 15 when he attracted over 386,000 followers on Instagram for his crocheting business, ‘Jonah’s Hands’. He was recognized as a talented young artist and philanthropist, using his skills to support educational initiatives in Ethiopia, where he was born.

At just five years old, Larson began crocheting after watching YouTube tutorials. His dedication to the craft led to him creating unique pieces, including a multicolor crochet flower tote bag featured in a Smithsonian exhibit scheduled to open in August in Washington, D.C.

Following his arrest, Larson was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond. No additional details about the alleged incident have been made public as authorities continue their investigation.