News
Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
La Crosse, Wisconsin — A once-celebrated crocheting prodigy has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a minor. Jonah Larson, 17, was taken into custody on Wednesday after authorities accused him of having sex with someone under the age of 16 using force and for false imprisonment, according to online jail records.
Larson gained national fame at the age of 15 when he attracted over 386,000 followers on Instagram for his crocheting business, ‘Jonah’s Hands’. He was recognized as a talented young artist and philanthropist, using his skills to support educational initiatives in Ethiopia, where he was born.
At just five years old, Larson began crocheting after watching YouTube tutorials. His dedication to the craft led to him creating unique pieces, including a multicolor crochet flower tote bag featured in a Smithsonian exhibit scheduled to open in August in Washington, D.C.
Following his arrest, Larson was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond. No additional details about the alleged incident have been made public as authorities continue their investigation.
Recent Posts
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless
- NBA Free Agency: Top Unsigned Players and Contract Updates
- Frank Ocean’s Homer Jewelry Brand Makes a Bold Comeback
- New Childcare Center Set to Alleviate Strain in Kentwood
- Rising Rapper Nino Paid Arrested by U.S. Marshals in Maryland
- Arizona Woman Sentenced for Laptop Farm Scheme Benefiting North Korea
- Chespirito Series Won’t Get Second Season, Cast Confirms
- Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego Attracts Thousands of Fans
- Trump Doubts Trade Deal with Canada Before August Deadline