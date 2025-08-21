Crockett Defends Beyoncé During Country Album Controversy

HOUSTON, Texas – Singer-songwriter Charley Crockett has spoken out against critics of Beyoncé’s latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” in a passionate Instagram post on Tuesday. The Houston native emphasized that he is not the reason behind the dissatisfaction some feel toward her music.

Beyoncé’s 2024 release, a tribute to her Lone Star heritage featuring various prominent artists, faced skepticism from some country music fans. Critics like Gavin Adcock claimed that the praise for the album was unfair to those devoted to the genre. Despite winning the best country album award, “Cowboy Carter” was left out of nominations for the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music awards.

In his post, Crockett suggested that the backlash against Beyoncé reflects a double standard in the music industry. He pointed out that successful country artists often draw from other genres. He noted, “The world’s top country artist listens to nothing but rap”—in reference to chart-topper Morgan Wallen, who has openly stated his preferences.

Crockett defended his stance by stating, “I don’t need to put down a black woman to advance my music. That’s just embarrassing for America, and I got no respect for it.” He highlighted that innovative sounds from diverse musicians should be celebrated rather than criticized.

The artist also mentioned other Texas musicians, including Dallas rapper BigX, who has a country album debuting soon. Crockett expressed admiration for BigX, calling him “genuine.” Having grown up in North Texas and faced challenges related to his mixed-race background, Crockett has always been vocal about issues surrounding race and identity in the music scene.

In a broader reflection on country music, he stated that the genre struggles with its traditions, saying, “I have a problem with being compartmentalized by the music business.” He referenced the outlaw movement initiated by artists like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, which sought greater artistic freedom against industry limitations.

As the debate continues, Crockett’s comments shine a light on the intersection of race, genre, and artistic expression in the music industry.