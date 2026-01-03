Crosby and Karlsson Shine in Penguins’ Overtime Victory Over Red Wings

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby scored twice and assisted on the game-winning goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The win marked Crosby’s 1,200th NHL game and helped teammate Erik Karlsson reach 900 career points.

Kris Letang sealed the victory with a one-timer just 58 seconds into overtime after receiving a backhand pass from Crosby. This was Letang’s 13th overtime goal, which ties him for the second-most by a defenseman in NHL history.

“It’s always fun when you have a milestone game and you do something you can remember,” Letang said. “It comes with a lot of sacrifice. My wife and kids support me, and having an organization like the Penguins is special.”

The Penguins improved their record to 18-12-9 by winning their third consecutive game. Goaltender Arturs Silovs made 24 saves while Pittsburgh’s offense was led by Crosby, who has tallied eight points in his last five games.

Crosby opened the game’s scoring with a slap shot on the power play at 4:08 of the first period. He followed up with another goal at 5:46, showcasing his offensive skills as he intercepted a pass and fired a wrist shot to make it 2-0.

Detroit responded with goals from James van Riemsdyk and Andrew Copp, tying the game at two. Karlsson contributed significantly on the ice, recording his second assist of the night on a goal that brought him to 900 points in his career, becoming the 14th defenseman to achieve this milestone.

“It’s obviously nice in a way, but I hope for many more to come,” Karlsson said. “I’ve played with a lot of great guys over the years.”

As the game progressed, Alex DeBrincat tied the game for Detroit at 17:02 of the third. Following up on a power play opportunity, DeBrincat executed a skillful wraparound maneuver to score.

Despite the challenges, Detroit coach Todd McLellan praised his team’s effort. “We’re not in a good spot, but we managed to take a big point when we didn’t feel our best,” he said.

The Penguins will face the Red Wings again in a rematch on Saturday, as both teams continue to vie for playoff positioning heading into the second half of the NHL season.