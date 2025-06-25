Cross Canadian Ragweed Returns for PBR Last Cowboy Standing in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Cross Canadian Ragweed is set to headline the opening night of the two-day Last Cowboy Standing event hosted by Colorado State University (CSU) and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) on July 21-22. The concert occurs on July 21 at Canvas Stadium, following a 15-year hiatus by the band.

The legendary group, known for their influence in Red Dirt music, steps in for Tim McGraw, who recently canceled his appearance due to back surgery. Despite the last-minute change, PBR and CSU expressed excitement about welcoming Cross Canadian Ragweed back to the stage.

In a collaborative statement, PBR and CSU stated, “PBR and CSU are excited to announce that Cross Canadian Ragweed will headline the opening night of this groundbreaking sports and entertainment event, promising an unforgettable performance. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to fans who wanted to see Tim McGraw, and we wish Tim the very best in his recovery.”

The Last Cowboy Standing event features 35 of the world’s top bull riders competing for a prize of $100,000 from a total purse of $200,000. Jon Pardi will perform after the bull riding on July 22.

Sean Gleason, CEO of PBR, expressed enthusiasm, saying, “Twenty years ago, Cross Canadian Ragweed brought the house down with an unforgettable after-party, and we immediately recognized the power of this up-and-coming band. It’s going to be an epic night of great music and the greatest bull riding on earth.”

Cross Canadian Ragweed recently reunited, performing to over 185,000 fans in four sold-out concerts in Oklahoma earlier this year. They are notable for blending country and rock music and influencing the Red Dirt genre during their peak.

Tickets for July 21 are still available, and refund options are provided for those who purchased tickets for McGraw’s performance. Fans are encouraged to contact the Rams Ticket Office at 970-491-7267 or fill out a refund request form if needed.

As the excitement builds for the event, Cody Canada, the band’s lead vocalist, encourages fans who planned to see McGraw to “stick around” and enjoy their show instead.