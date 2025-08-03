2025 CrossFit Games Kick Off in Albany, NY, This Weekend

ALBANY, New York — The 2025 CrossFit Games will begin on August 1 at the MVP Arena, marking the first time the event is held on the East Coast. Running through August 3, this year’s competition is expected to attract over 12,000 fans daily.

Organizers have prepared for a thrilling three days of fitness feats, showcasing at least 10 individual events and eight team events to determine the fittest athletes on Earth. With a total of 140 competitors, including 30 women and 30 men, the arena is set for a display of unparalleled strength and endurance.

New fans and seasoned viewers can prepare by downloading the official CrossFit Games app to receive notifications, follow schedules, and watch live streams of the action. The competition can also be streamed on the CrossFit Games YouTube channel and through DAZN, a leading global streaming service.

Ticket sales for the event began back in April, with a range of options for fans to attend. Children under two years old can enter for free if they don’t occupy a seat. Organizers predict a regional economic boost of $5.5 million due to the influx of visitors.

This year’s competition features 60 qualified athletes, including 17 competing in the finals for the first time. The CrossFit Games have grown significantly since their inception in 2007, evolving into a global event that gathers the best competitors from over 120 countries.

Fans are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the rules and scoring system prior to the events. Details about the competition schedule, athlete profiles, and live coverage can be found through the CrossFit app and at Games.CrossFit.com.

As Albany prepares to host the games, anticipation builds for dramatic performances, nail-biting races for the podium, and inspiring stories that highlight the incredible determination of these elite athletes.