Crossword Clues Unveiled for September 16 NYT Mini

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York Times Mini crossword presents its latest challenge on September 16, 2025, featuring various clues that puzzle enthusiasts can enjoy. The Mini, a smaller version of the standard crossword, typically includes between three to five clues in each direction on a five by five grid.

However, access to the Mini has shifted recently. The New York Times now requires a subscription to play, following a period of offering it for free. To delve into previous puzzles, users must have an NYT Games subscription.

This week’s clues include challenging hints such as 1 Across: ‘Catch, as a ride’ which is ‘HITCH,’ and 6 Across: the U.S. state known for its potatoes, which is ‘IDAHO.’ Other notable clues include: 7 Across for the home state of stars like Beyoncé and Matthew McConaughey, and 8 Across where many Stephen King stories are set.

Writer Kris Holt shared insights on his experience with the puzzle, completing it in a swift 29 seconds. He noted that while he was familiar with the name Paris in Texas, the existence of U.S. cities named Moscow, Belgrade, and Stockholm was a surprise.

Holt expressed enjoyment of the crossword’s theme, concluding with anticipation for tomorrow’s challenges. He encourages readers to stay tuned for more coverage on the NYT Mini and other word games.