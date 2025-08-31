Crowds Flock to Hendersonville Apple Festival Opening Day

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 79th annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off with a vibrant opening day on Friday, August 29, 2025. South Main Street buzzed with activity as crowds swelled to an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 attendees, drawn in by dry, moderate weather.

Festival-goers enjoyed a range of apple-themed treats, from fritters and donuts to apple ice cream and apple funnel cakes. Fourteen local apple growers lined the street, offering apple slushies and a variety of apples, including Gala and Honey Crisp. One of the longstanding booths belonged to Ottanola Apple Farm.

Frank Graham, who has worked alongside the farm’s owners for years, spoke about this year’s apple crop. “There’s still some damage,” Graham noted, referring to orchards that have been replanted. “It gets crazy out here, but it’s a labor of love. We’ve been here 34 years or longer. Tomorrow will be crazy. Main Street will be full and it’ll be heavy tonight.”

Graham’s prediction turned out to be accurate. By 6:30 p.m., Main Street was bustling, with attendees gathering around the Historic Courthouse to enjoy live music from a band playing popular oldies. The festival typically attracts around 250,000 visitors over its duration.

Local restaurants also saw a surge in business during the festival. Matthew Rogers, who co-owns the Three Chopt Sandwich Shoppe with his wife Rosy, shared that they had a successful day selling many sandwiches. “It’s great to have a restaurant that’s standing,” Rogers said, reflecting on the challenges he faced after his home flooded during a recent storm and he suffered burns in wildfires this spring. “I’m glad to be here, to help my staff, help my community and WNC and our visitors heal.”

With three days left in the festival, which runs until Monday, September 1, local vendors are optimistic about continued patronage and the joy of sharing local apple products with visitors.