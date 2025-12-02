CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations

November 26, 2025 — 09:15 am EST.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is set to release its quarterly earnings report, with analysts predicting earnings of $0.94 per share, a 1.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Revenue is expected to reach $1.21 billion, marking a year-over-year growth of 20.2%. These estimates have remained stable over the past month, underscoring the analysts’ collective assessment of the company.

Revisions in earnings estimates are crucial for anticipating investor reactions to the stock. Studies have consistently shown a correlation between changes in earnings estimates and stock price movements. Despite this, investors primarily depend on consensus estimates to gauge business performance.

Analysts have forecasted strong growth in specific metrics for CrowdStrike. It is estimated that revenue from subscriptions will hit $1.16 billion, reflecting a 20% year-over-year increase. Professional services revenue is projected at $58.51 million, representing a 23.3% growth compared to the prior year.

The annual recurring revenue (ARR) is anticipated to reach approximately $4.9 million, which is an increase from about $4.02 million last year. The consensus estimate for remaining performance obligations (RPO) stands at $7.38 billion, a significant increase from the $5.40 billion reported during the same time last year.

Analysts believe that non-GAAP subscription gross profit will likely amount to $926.88 million, an increase from last year’s $770.44 million. Similarly, they predict non-GAAP professional services gross profit will reach $20.88 million versus $16.16 million the prior year. GAAP professional services gross profits are anticipated to sit at $13.02 million, up from $8.66 million.

Finally, the consensus for GAAP subscription gross profit is estimated at $900.62 million, compared to $746.43 million reported last year. However, in the past month, CrowdStrike shares have seen a decline of 6.3%, contrasting with a slight gain of 0.3% by the S&P 500 composite.

With a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), many analysts believe CRWD is likely to outperform the market shortly.

As technology continues to evolve, experts assert that the next phase of the AI explosion could lead to substantial wealth creation. In particular, “AI Boom 2.0” may highlight emerging companies poised for significant gains.